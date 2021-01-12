Dr. Manish Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manish Gupta, MD
Overview
Dr. Manish Gupta, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Broward Health North, Delray Medical Center and West Boca Medical Center.
Dr. Gupta works at
Locations
Sports and Orthopaedic Center - Coral Springs6280 W Sample Rd Ste 203, Coral Springs, FL 33067 Directions (954) 481-9942Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Sports and Orthopedic Center - Boca Raton9325 Glades Rd Ste 105, Boca Raton, FL 33434 Directions (561) 314-7200Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Broward Health North
- Delray Medical Center
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Exceptional care and staff! And Dr Gupta is an exceptional surgeon!!
About Dr. Manish Gupta, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1770687386
Education & Certifications
- Sports Medicine and Reconstruction At Union Memorial Hospital
- Saint Joseph's Regional Medical Center
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta speaks Hindi.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.