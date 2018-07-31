Overview

Dr. Manish Gharia, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Lake Geneva, WI. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Mercy Walworth Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Gharia works at Mercy Walworth Medical Center in Lake Geneva, WI with other offices in Germantown, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Adjacent Tissue Transfer, Granuloma of Skin, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.