Dr. Manish Gharia, MD

Mohs Micrographic Surgery
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Dr. Manish Gharia, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Lake Geneva, WI. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Mercy Walworth Hospital and Medical Center.

Dr. Gharia works at Mercy Walworth Medical Center in Lake Geneva, WI with other offices in Germantown, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Adjacent Tissue Transfer, Granuloma of Skin, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mercy Walworth Medical Center
    N2950 State Road 67, Lake Geneva, WI 53147 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 245-0535
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Affiliated Dermatologists
    N96W17035 Division Rd Ste A, Germantown, WI 53022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 542-4251
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
  • Mercy Walworth Hospital and Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Pekin Insurance
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wisconsin Physicians Service

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 31, 2018
    Dr. Gharia did an excellent job and I will definitely continue to go to him.
    About Dr. Manish Gharia, MD

    • Mohs Micrographic Surgery
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1376565267
    Education & Certifications

    • Richard Bennett MD/ UCLA
    • Med College Wi/Froedhert Hospital
    • Good Samaritan Reg Med Center
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Manish Gharia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gharia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gharia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gharia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gharia has seen patients for Adjacent Tissue Transfer, Granuloma of Skin, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gharia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gharia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gharia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gharia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gharia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

