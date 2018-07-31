Dr. Manish Gharia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gharia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manish Gharia, MD
Overview
Dr. Manish Gharia, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Lake Geneva, WI. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Mercy Walworth Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Gharia works at
Locations
-
1
Mercy Walworth Medical CenterN2950 State Road 67, Lake Geneva, WI 53147 Directions (262) 245-0535Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Affiliated DermatologistsN96W17035 Division Rd Ste A, Germantown, WI 53022 Directions (262) 542-4251Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Walworth Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Pekin Insurance
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gharia?
Dr. Gharia did an excellent job and I will definitely continue to go to him.
About Dr. Manish Gharia, MD
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1376565267
Education & Certifications
- Richard Bennett MD/ UCLA
- Med College Wi/Froedhert Hospital
- Good Samaritan Reg Med Center
- Medical College of Wisconsin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gharia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gharia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gharia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gharia works at
Dr. Gharia has seen patients for Adjacent Tissue Transfer, Granuloma of Skin, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gharia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gharia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gharia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gharia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gharia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.