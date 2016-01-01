Dr. Garg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manish Garg, MD
Overview
Dr. Manish Garg, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, Christiana Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Garg works at
Locations
Southern Orthopedic Surgeons LLC2119 E South Blvd, Montgomery, AL 36116 Directions (334) 239-0614
Smyrna Antiocoaguation Clinic315 N Carter Rd, Smyrna, DE 19977 Directions (302) 355-2383
Nephrology Consultants, PA2006 Limestone Rd Ste 7, Wilmington, DE 19808 Directions (302) 355-2383
Total Care Physicians405 Silverside Rd Ste 111, Wilmington, DE 19809 Directions (302) 355-2383
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus
- Christiana Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Manish Garg, MD
- Nephrology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1821035650
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- St Luke's Roosevelt/Columbia University
- Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Internal Medicine
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.