Dr. Manish Dhawan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital, Forbes Hospital and West Penn Hospital.



Dr. Dhawan works at West Penn Positive Health Clinc in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Monroeville, PA and Wexford, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatitis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.