Dr. Manish Dhawan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhawan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manish Dhawan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Manish Dhawan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital, Forbes Hospital and West Penn Hospital.
Dr. Dhawan works at
Locations
-
1
Allegheny Center for Digestive Health1307 Federal St Ste 301, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 359-8900
-
2
Forbes Regional Hospital-rehab2570 Haymaker Rd, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 359-8900
-
3
Ahn Nephrology Associates500 Blazier Dr Ste 200, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (412) 359-8900
-
4
Alleghency Geneal Hospital320 E North Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 359-3100MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Forbes Hospital
- West Penn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dhawan?
Received excellent care.
About Dr. Manish Dhawan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1679573059
Education & Certifications
- MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dhawan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dhawan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dhawan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dhawan works at
Dr. Dhawan has seen patients for Pancreatitis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dhawan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhawan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhawan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhawan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhawan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.