Dr. Manish Dhawan, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Minden, LA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis and is affiliated with Rapides Regional Medical Center, Christus Highland Medical Center, Minden Medical Center, Reeves Memorial Medical Center, Sabine Medical Center and Winn Parish Medical Center.



Dr. Dhawan works at QUEST DIAGNOSTICS CLINICAL LABORATORIES INC in Minden, LA with other offices in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Lung Cancer and Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.