Dr. Manish Dhawan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Manish Dhawan, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Minden, LA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis and is affiliated with Rapides Regional Medical Center, Christus Highland Medical Center, Minden Medical Center, Reeves Memorial Medical Center, Sabine Medical Center and Winn Parish Medical Center.
Dr. Dhawan works at
Locations
-
1
Quest Diagnostics Clinical Laboratories Inc10600 Industrial Dr, Minden, LA 71055 Directions (213) 320-5933
-
2
CHRISTUS Health850 Olive St Ste A, Shreveport, LA 71104 Directions (800) 336-7379
Hospital Affiliations
- Rapides Regional Medical Center
- Christus Highland Medical Center
- Minden Medical Center
- Reeves Memorial Medical Center
- Sabine Medical Center
- Winn Parish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Never rushes, cares and keeps patient informed on medical status.
About Dr. Manish Dhawan, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1083618912
Education & Certifications
- U Pittsburgh Med Ctr
- U Hosp-SUNY Stony Brook
- U Hosp-SUNY Stony Brook
- All India Inst Med Scis
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Dhawan works at
Dr. Dhawan has seen patients for Anemia, Lung Cancer and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dhawan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dhawan speaks Hindi.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhawan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhawan.
