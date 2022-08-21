Dr. Manish Champaneria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Champaneria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manish Champaneria, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Manish Champaneria, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital, Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas, Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.
Dr. Champaneria works at
Locations
-
1
Scripps Clinic Rancho Bernardo15004 Innovation Dr, San Diego, CA 92128 Directions (858) 554-9950
-
2
Scripps Clinic Del Mar Plastic Surgery12395 El Camino Real Ste 112, San Diego, CA 92130 Directions (858) 554-9950
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Green Hospital
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was very pleased with my experience for an implant replacement after breast reconstruction. Dr Champaneria really takes his time to address all your questions and concerns from the initial consultation through surgery and recovery. He has a great bedside manner, explaining all the options. I had total trust in him throughout the process, and his office staff was responsive to my questions leading up to and after my procedure.
About Dr. Manish Champaneria, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- UNIV OF MN MED SCH
- UCLA
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Champaneria has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Champaneria accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Champaneria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Champaneria works at
Dr. Champaneria has seen patients for Skin and Tissue Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Champaneria on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Champaneria speaks Spanish.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Champaneria. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Champaneria.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Champaneria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Champaneria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.