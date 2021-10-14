Dr. Manish Bhandari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhandari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manish Bhandari, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Edgewood, KY. They specialize in Oncology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital, St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital, St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital, St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital and St. Elizabeth Grant Hospital.
Palliative Care Clinic1 Medical Village Dr, Edgewood, KY 41017 Directions (859) 301-4000Monday9:00am - 3:30pmTuesday9:00am - 3:30pmWednesday9:00am - 3:30pmThursday9:00am - 3:30pmFriday9:00am - 3:30pm
The Christ Hospital4460 Red Bank Rd Ste 200, Cincinnati, OH 45227 Directions (513) 321-4333
Christ Hosp Phys Hemtlgy/Onclgy608 Reading Rd Ste D, Mason, OH 45040 Directions (513) 870-0408
Cincinnati Hematology/Oncology11140 Montgomery Rd # 2300, Cincinnati, OH 45249 Directions (513) 564-8580
The Christ Hospital Physicians - Hematology & Oncology Hyde Park2727 Madison Rd Ste 400, Cincinnati, OH 45209 Directions (513) 321-4333
The Christ Hospital Outpatient Center - Fort Wright1955 Dixie Hwy, Ft Wright, KY 41011 Directions (859) 331-3304
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
- Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Grant Hospital
Dr. Bhandari treated my partner of 21yrs. Jerry never wanted to move on to the other doctors. Dr. Bhandari is an incredible oncologist, personable, caring & sensitive. When Jerry's cancer returned he begged Dr. Bhandari to do more chemo but he told us it wouldn't work. Dr. Bhandari cried with us in his office that day. What an outstanding & gifted man. Thank you Dr. Bhandari for your efforts.
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
- University of Michigan Medical Center
- UCLA Medical Center
- Rhode Island Hospital
- HARVARD MED SCH
