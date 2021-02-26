Dr. Manish Bansal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bansal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manish Bansal, MD
Dr. Manish Bansal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Coffee Regional Medical Center and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.
Locations
Cardiology & Vascular Surgery Associates of North Florida, PA2140 Kingsley Ave Ste 14, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 276-7997
North Side Office2386 Dunn Ave Ste 109, Jacksonville, FL 32218 Directions (904) 398-0138
Downtown Office836 Prudential Dr Ste 1700, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 398-0138
Hospital Affiliations
- Coffee Regional Medical Center
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
Dr.Bansal was called in on my mothers case in 2019. She was very sick and had several issues and Dr. Bansal worked well with other doctors helping coordinate care at the hospital as well as off off-site rehabilitation Center that got my mom the care she deserved band needed. He is an excellent doctor and we are so blessed to have found him!! He is very empathetic and explains things so family can understand it.????. I would highly recommend Dr. Bansal! Our family was happy with the care she received!
About Dr. Manish Bansal, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ Cooper Hosp
- The George Washington Univ Hosp
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Rutgers University
Dr. Bansal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bansal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bansal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bansal works at
Dr. Bansal has seen patients for Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Angina and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bansal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bansal speaks Hindi and Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Bansal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bansal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bansal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bansal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.