Overview

Dr. Manish Assar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas and Baylor University Medical Center.



Dr. Assar works at Cardiology Consultants of Texas in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Supraventricular Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.