Dr. Manish Assar, MD
Overview
Dr. Manish Assar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas and Baylor University Medical Center.
Dr. Assar works at
Locations
Cardiology Consultants of Texas621 N Hall St Ste 400, Dallas, TX 75226 Directions (214) 820-0735Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cardiology Consultants of Texas9101 N Central Expy Ste 300C, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (469) 800-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Assar is prompt, caring and frank. His demeanor is that you alone are his priority. Great support staff.
About Dr. Manish Assar, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1801863634
Education & Certifications
- University of Western Ontario
- U Tex SW Med Ctr
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
- University of Texas
