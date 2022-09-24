Dr. Manish Arora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manish Arora, MD
Dr. Manish Arora, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Decatur, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Decatur Morgan Hospital.
Decatur Digestive Diseases PC2828 Highway 31 S Ste 117, Decatur, AL 35603 Directions (256) 351-2116
- Decatur Morgan Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
he has been my Dr since 2005 i think or before,I trust him with all my medical advice
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Arora has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arora accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arora has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Arora. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.