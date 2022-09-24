Overview

Dr. Manish Arora, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Decatur, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Decatur Morgan Hospital.



Dr. Arora works at Decatur Digestive Diseases PC in Decatur, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.