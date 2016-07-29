Dr. Manish Amin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manish Amin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Manish Amin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Amin works at
Locations
-
1
Southeast Valley Gastroenterology Consultants PC875 S Dobson Rd, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 899-9800
-
2
Pinnacle Foot and Ankle Specialists2730 S Val Vista Dr Ste 158, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Directions (480) 782-5005
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency

- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind staff with a sense of humor. Even decorated the room and bed as my husband choose to have a colonoscopy on his birthday.
About Dr. Manish Amin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1225093271
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amin has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Amin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.