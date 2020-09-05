Dr. Manish Aggarwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aggarwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manish Aggarwal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Manish Aggarwal, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Folsom, CA. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic Fdntn
Dr. Aggarwal works at
Locations
Sekhon Psychiatric Associates193 Blue Ravine Rd Ste 220, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 473-2235
Rajneet K Sekhon MD Inc.2150 E Bidwell St, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 473-2235
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent, highly recommend. He is very knowledgeable. He is patient and helps you feel calm and not rushed. Does not push medication, but does recommend when necessary and explains the reasons in a way that makes sense.
About Dr. Manish Aggarwal, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Fdntn
- Metro Health Hosp/Case Wstn Rsvr University
- Psychiatry
Dr. Aggarwal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aggarwal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aggarwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Aggarwal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aggarwal.
