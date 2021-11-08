Overview

Dr. Maninder Kahlon, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sun City, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College Chandigarh, Punjab University and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center, Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.



Dr. Kahlon works at Center for Neurology and Spine (formerly North Valley Neurology and Sleep) in Sun City, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ and Sun City West, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Essential Tremor and Restless Leg Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.