Dr. Maninder Arora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maninder Arora, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maninder Arora, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Riverside, CA. They graduated from Guru Nanak Dev Hospital and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.
Dr. Arora works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sunrise Neurology Associates Apc4440 Brockton Ave Ste 130, Riverside, CA 92501 Directions (951) 364-5328
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arora?
We have been seeing Dr. Arora for two years now. He has been wonderful.
About Dr. Maninder Arora, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1922171644
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota Hospital
- University of Minnesota Hospital
- Guru Nanak Dev Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arora has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arora accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arora works at
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Arora. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.