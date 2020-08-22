Overview

Dr. Manilal Mewada, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flint, MI. They graduated from Seth Gs Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Hurley Medical Center.



Dr. Mewada works at Champaign Dental Group in Flint, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.