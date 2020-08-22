Dr. Manilal Mewada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mewada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manilal Mewada, MD
Overview
Dr. Manilal Mewada, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flint, MI. They graduated from Seth Gs Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Hurley Medical Center.
Locations
McLaren Flint - Women's Health South1314 S Linden Rd Ste A, Flint, MI 48532 Directions (810) 342-1700Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hurley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mewada is the best. Not only is he an outstanding doctor, but he has compassion for his patients and has great bed side manner. He is knowledgable and whenever I go in there I can ask him anything. I have been a patient for over 20 years and will continue to be until he retires. I cannot praise him and his staff enough.
About Dr. Manilal Mewada, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Gujarati
- 1992899546
Education & Certifications
- Hurley Med Center
- Seth Gs Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mewada has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mewada accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mewada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mewada has seen patients for Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mewada on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mewada speaks Gujarati.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Mewada. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mewada.
