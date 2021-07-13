Dr. Manila Zaman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manila Zaman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Manila Zaman, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center, Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta and Temecula Valley Hospital.
Dr. Zaman works at
Locations
Advanced Cardiovascular Services29995 Technology Dr Ste 302, Murrieta, CA 92563 Directions (951) 445-4347Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
- Temecula Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Professional in all respects, pleasure seeing all individuals in the office.
About Dr. Manila Zaman, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Arabic
- 1205861770
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine Medical Center
- Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
- Medical College of Virginia
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zaman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zaman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zaman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zaman works at
Dr. Zaman has seen patients for Chest Pain, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zaman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zaman speaks Arabic.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaman.
