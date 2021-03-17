Overview

Dr. Manila Sodhi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Menomonee Falls, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Gmc and is affiliated with Froedtert Menomonee Falls Hospital.



Dr. Sodhi works at Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin in Menomonee Falls, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.