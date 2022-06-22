Dr. Manikandan Sugumaran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sugumaran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manikandan Sugumaran, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Manikandan Sugumaran, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Chandler Regional Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Banner -- University Medical Center Phoenix1111 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 839-2000
Arizona Otolaryngology Consultants PC2222 E Highland Ave Ste 204, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 264-4834
Arizona Otolaryngology Consultants Mesa Office1520 S Dobson Rd Ste 305, Mesa, AZ 85202 Directions (480) 539-4000
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
We couldn't be more impressed with Dr. Sugumaran! He was my husband's surgeon and after a 5 1/2 hour surgery, he sat down and answered all of my questions thoroughly. He visited him every morning after the surgery, even on Saturday and Sunday. He is an extraordinary surgeon, but even more impressive is his kind and patient bedside manner. Because of his expertise, the surgery was a huge success, we couldn't be more pleased.
About Dr. Manikandan Sugumaran, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1932356367
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- New York Presbyterian Cornell University
- Northeastern Ohio Universities
