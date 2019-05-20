Overview

Dr. Manick Bhardwaj, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.



Dr. Bhardwaj works at Manick Bhardwaj MD Inc. in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.