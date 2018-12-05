Dr. Mani Ravee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ravee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mani Ravee, MD
Overview
Dr. Mani Ravee, MD is a Pulmonologist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.
Locations
Chattanooga Lung Specialists LLC6714 HERITAGE BUSINESS CT, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 498-5864
Healthforce Medical Group16740 Rankin Ave, Dunlap, TN 37327 Directions (423) 498-5864
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ravee is a excellent dr. I would highly recommend him for you and your family medicals needs.
About Dr. Mani Ravee, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Ravee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ravee accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ravee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ravee. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ravee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ravee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ravee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.