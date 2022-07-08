Dr. Nezhad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mani Nezhad, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mani Nezhad, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurocritical Care. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED.
Dr. Nezhad works at
Dignity Health Medical Group1700 N Rose Ave Ste 470, Oxnard, CA 93030 Directions (805) 384-8071Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dignity Health Medical Group64 E Daily Dr, Camarillo, CA 93010 Directions (805) 384-8071Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
I was referred to Dr. Nezhad by another doctor for chronic headaches/migraines. Parking is easy. The office is immaculate. Both the staff at the front desk and the nurse could not have been nicer. Having never consulted with a neurologist, I was nervous. I had no reason to be with Dr. Nezhad. He spent far more time with me than anticipated, and thoroughly explained his thinking in language a layperson can understand. Every physician should learn from how he treats his patients. I am in good hands and anticipate significant relief. Thank you, Dr. Nezhad!
- Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1669716387
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Neurocritical Care, Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Dr. Nezhad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nezhad has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nezhad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nezhad speaks Persian and Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Nezhad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nezhad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nezhad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nezhad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.