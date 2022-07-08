See All Neurologists in Oxnard, CA
Dr. Mani Nezhad, MD

Neurology
3.5 (19)
Call for new patient details
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mani Nezhad, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurocritical Care. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED.

Dr. Nezhad works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Oxnard, CA with other offices in Camarillo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group
    1700 N Rose Ave Ste 470, Oxnard, CA 93030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 384-8071
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Dignity Health Medical Group
    64 E Daily Dr, Camarillo, CA 93010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 384-8071
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Difficulty With Walking
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Difficulty With Walking

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Botox® for Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
Botox® for Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Botox® for Upper Limb Spasticity Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 19 ratings
Patient Ratings (19)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(7)
About Dr. Mani Nezhad, MD

  • Neurology
  • 11 years of experience
  • English, Persian and Spanish
  • 1669716387
Education & Certifications

  • GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
  • Neurocritical Care, Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Nezhad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Nezhad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Nezhad has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nezhad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

19 patients have reviewed Dr. Nezhad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nezhad.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nezhad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nezhad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

