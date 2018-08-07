Overview

Dr. Mani Nair, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Washington, DC. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Medstar Georgetown University Hospital.



Dr. Nair works at Dr Margaret B Marshall - MD in Washington, DC with other offices in Olney, MD and Chevy Chase, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base and Neuroendoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.