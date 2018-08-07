Dr. Mani Nair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mani Nair, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mani Nair, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Washington, DC. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Medstar Georgetown University Hospital.
Dr. Nair works at
Locations
Medstar Georgetown University Hospital3800 Reservoir Rd NW, Washington, DC 20007 Directions (202) 444-0719Monday7:30am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 6:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 6:00pm
Medstar Montgomery Medical Center18101 Prince Philip Dr, Olney, MD 20832 Directions (301) 570-8554Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
MedStar Georgetown University Hospital Dept. of Neurosurgery18109 Prince Philip Dr Ste 300, Olney, MD 20832 Directions (301) 570-8554
Neurosurgery Department5454 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1225, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 280-4160
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mani Nair, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1154423762
Education & Certifications
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nair has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nair accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nair has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base and Neuroendoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nair on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Nair. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nair.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.