Dr. Manhong Ma, MD

Dermatology
5 (108)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Manhong Ma, MD is a dermatologist in Forked River, NJ. She currently practices at Certified Dermatology. She accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Certified Dermatology
    540 Lacey Rd Ste 1A, Forked River, NJ 08731 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 456-7777
  2. 2
    Nj Certified Dermatology PC
    26 State Route 35 N, Neptune, NJ 07753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 456-7777
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Nj Certified Dermatology PC
    200 Perrine Rd Ste 226, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 456-7777
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    West Berlin
    175 S Route 73, West Berlin, NJ 08091 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 456-7777
  5. 5
    Hamilton
    2275 Highway 33 Ste 303, Hamilton, NJ 08690 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 456-7777
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
  6. 6
    Certified Dermatology
    668 Broadway # 670, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 456-7777
  7. 7
    Certified Dermatology
    1200 Delsea Dr, Westville, NJ 08093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 456-7777

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Contact Dermatitis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Acne
Contact Dermatitis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Acne Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
  • Amerihealth
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Capital Blue Cross
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Coventry Health Care
  • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Geisinger Health Plan
  • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
  • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
  • Humana
  • MagnaCare
  • MultiPlan
  • QualCare
  • Tricare
  • UPMC
  • WellCare

About Dr. Manhong Ma, MD

  • Dermatology
Specialties
  • 20 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
  • English, Chinese and Hindi
Languages Spoken
  • Female
Gender
  • 1164472965
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • Ohio State Universiry - Phd
Medical Education

Patient Satisfaction

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 108 ratings
Patient Ratings (108)
5 Star
(99)
4 Star
(4)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Manhong Ma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ma accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ma has seen patients for Acne, Contact Dermatitis and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Ma speaks Chinese and Hindi.

108 patients have reviewed Dr. Ma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ma.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.