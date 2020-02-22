Dr. Manhal Tannous, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tannous is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manhal Tannous, MD
Overview
Dr. Manhal Tannous, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Washington, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wheeling Hospital.
Dr. Tannous works at
Locations
-
1
Washington Hospital155 Wilson Ave, Washington, PA 15301 Directions (724) 941-3020
-
2
GI/Internal Medicine250 S Crescent Dr, Mason City, IA 50401 Directions (641) 494-5350
-
3
Mason City Clinic990 4th St SW, Mason City, IA 50401 Directions (641) 494-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Wheeling Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tannous?
Visited Dr. Tannous for some digestive issues and he also performed an endoscopy. Aside from being highly competent and knowledgeable, he is always very friendly and upbeat which is very reassuring. He also explains everything very well and quickly eased my concerns regarding some of my lab results. The staff is superb and when my insurer requested additional paperwork to cover my procedure, they provided it promptly on my behalf. Wait times were short each visit. I highly recommend Dr. Tannous and SWGA.
About Dr. Manhal Tannous, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1417064825
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Cleveland Clin Hlth Sys
- University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tannous has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tannous accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tannous has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tannous works at
Dr. Tannous has seen patients for Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tannous on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tannous speaks Arabic.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Tannous. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tannous.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tannous, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tannous appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.