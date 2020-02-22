See All Gastroenterologists in Washington, PA
Dr. Manhal Tannous, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Manhal Tannous, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Washington, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wheeling Hospital.

Dr. Tannous works at WASHINGTON HEALTH SYSTEM INPATIENT SERVICES in Washington, PA with other offices in Mason City, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Washington Hospital
    155 Wilson Ave, Washington, PA 15301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 941-3020
  2. 2
    GI/Internal Medicine
    250 S Crescent Dr, Mason City, IA 50401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (641) 494-5350
  3. 3
    Mason City Clinic
    990 4th St SW, Mason City, IA 50401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (641) 494-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wheeling Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
E. coli Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 22, 2020
    Feb 22, 2020
Visited Dr. Tannous for some digestive issues and he also performed an endoscopy. Aside from being highly competent and knowledgeable, he is always very friendly and upbeat which is very reassuring. He also explains everything very well and quickly eased my concerns regarding some of my lab results. The staff is superb and when my insurer requested additional paperwork to cover my procedure, they provided it promptly on my behalf. Wait times were short each visit. I highly recommend Dr. Tannous and SWGA.
    jeff — Feb 22, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Manhal Tannous, MD
    About Dr. Manhal Tannous, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1417064825
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Cleveland Clin Hlth Sys
    Medical Education
    • University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Manhal Tannous, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tannous is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tannous has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tannous has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tannous has seen patients for Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tannous on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Tannous. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tannous.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tannous, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tannous appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

