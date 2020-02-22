Overview

Dr. Manhal Tannous, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Washington, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wheeling Hospital.



Dr. Tannous works at WASHINGTON HEALTH SYSTEM INPATIENT SERVICES in Washington, PA with other offices in Mason City, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.