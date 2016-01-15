Dr. Mangesh Shukla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shukla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mangesh Shukla, MD
Overview
Dr. Mangesh Shukla, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Cloud, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT RENO and is affiliated with Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Duodenal Ulcer, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1330 Budinger Ave, Saint Cloud, FL 34769 Directions (407) 891-2967
-
2
Orlando Health St Cloud Hospital2906 17th St, Saint Cloud, FL 34769 Directions (407) 891-2970
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shukla?
Dr, Shukla diagnosed and treated me for angiodysplasia after being anemic for over ten years. He has always answered my questions and helped me understand this condition that I have.
About Dr. Mangesh Shukla, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1881625333
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT RENO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shukla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shukla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shukla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shukla has seen patients for Duodenal Ulcer, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shukla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shukla speaks Hindi.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Shukla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shukla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shukla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shukla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.