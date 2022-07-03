Dr. Mangesh Oza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mangesh Oza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mangesh Oza, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They graduated from UMKC School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.
Dr. Oza works at
Locations
Meritas Health Comprehensive Surgery2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 625, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Missouri
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I feel extremely blessed to have Dr. Oza as my surgeon for my double mastectomy. He took the time to evaluate all details and questions prior to my surgery. I didn’t feel anxious or nervous because I knew I was in the best hands.
About Dr. Mangesh Oza, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1932163797
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Clin
- UMKC School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Oza using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Oza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oza works at
Dr. Oza has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal and Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Oza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.