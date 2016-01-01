See All Cardiologists in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Mangeet Chahal, MD

Cardiology
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Dr. Mangeet Chahal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Chahal works at Fairview Hospital in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Fairview Hospital
    18101 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 462-0554
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

About Dr. Mangeet Chahal, MD

  • Cardiology
  • 17 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1467616946
Education & Certifications

  • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
  • Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
Hospital Affiliations

  • Cleveland Clinic

