Dr. Mangaraju Chakka, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mangaraju Chakka, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Hot Springs, AR. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary, Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock.

Dr. Chakka works at CHI St. Vincent Heart Clinic Arkansas - Hot Springs in Hot Springs, AR with other offices in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Syncope along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI St. Vincent Heart Clinic Arkansas - Hot Springs
    200 Heartcenter Ln, Hot Springs, AR 71913 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    CHI St. Vincent Cardiovascular Surgery Clinic - Little Rock - Kanis
    10100 Kanis Rd, Little Rock, AR 72205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

Aug 30, 2021
Dr Chakka and his staff are remarkable. He has been my electro cardiologist for last 15 years, and they have always been quickly available and responsive!
Richard Cochran — Aug 30, 2021
About Dr. Mangaraju Chakka, MD

  Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Years of Experience
  24 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  English, Telugu
Gender
  Male
NPI Number
  1104862200
Education & Certifications

  Krannert Institute Cardiol|Krannert Institute of Cardiology
Residency
  Columbia Presby Med Center Columbia University
Internship
  Columbia-Presbyn Med Ctr
Medical Education
  New York University School of Medicine
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
  • Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
  • Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mangaraju Chakka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chakka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Chakka has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Chakka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Chakka has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Syncope, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chakka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Chakka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chakka.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chakka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chakka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

