Dr. Mangaraju Chakka, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Hot Springs, AR. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary, Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock.



Dr. Chakka works at CHI St. Vincent Heart Clinic Arkansas - Hot Springs in Hot Springs, AR with other offices in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Syncope along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

