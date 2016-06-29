Dr. Nadkarni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mangala Nadkarni, MD
Overview
Dr. Mangala Nadkarni, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They completed their residency with UMDNJ - University Hospital
Locations
Institute of Neurology200 S Orange Ave Ste 165, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 322-7580
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
The specific reason as to why I am responding to this survey is that Dr Nadkarni has always listened to my issues and spent more time with me than any other MD in her area of practice. I have been a patient for almost 5 years,and Dr Nadkarni and her staff are all excellent.
About Dr. Mangala Nadkarni, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1134231863
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- Epilepsy and Sleep Medicine
