Dr. Mangal Chandarana, DMD
Overview
Dr. Mangal Chandarana, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Clinton Township, MI.
Locations
Tru Family Dental37450 Garfield Rd Ste 100, Clinton Township, MI 48036 Directions (586) 326-6137
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Explains everything to you before hand, answers all questions you may have and makes you feel at ease.
About Dr. Mangal Chandarana, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1619109311
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chandarana has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chandarana accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chandarana using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chandarana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Chandarana. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chandarana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chandarana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chandarana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.