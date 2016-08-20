See All Hematologists in Newburgh, IN
Dr. Manga Kodali, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Manga Kodali, MD

Hematology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Manga Kodali, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Newburgh, IN. They graduated from University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Deaconess Gibson Hospital, Deaconess Henderson Hospital, Deaconess Hospital, Deaconess Union County Hospital, Ferrell Hospital and Wabash General Hospital.

Dr. Kodali works at Deaconess Chancellor Center for Oncology in Newburgh, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Hematology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Samuel Bailey, MD
Dr. Samuel Bailey, MD
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Deaconess Chancellor Center for Oncology
    4055 Gateway Blvd, Newburgh, IN 47630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 858-3051

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Deaconess Gibson Hospital
  • Deaconess Henderson Hospital
  • Deaconess Hospital
  • Deaconess Union County Hospital
  • Ferrell Hospital
  • Wabash General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Bleeding Disorders
Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Bleeding Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kodali?

    Aug 20, 2016
    I had my first visit with Dr. Kodali today and WOW was I impressed. My cancer doctor had to stop practice and I needed to locate one. I was contacted by the Chancellor Center and was told I could get in and see Dr. Kodali. Dr. Kodali answered every question I had and explained what she could do to improve my health. Dr. Kodali was totally honest and explained that my cancer cannot be cured but could be controlled with proper treatment. Dr. Kodali knows what she is doing. Thanks Doctor.
    Tom Septer in Spottsville, KY — Aug 20, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Manga Kodali, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Manga Kodali, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kodali to family and friends

    Dr. Kodali's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kodali

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Manga Kodali, MD.

    About Dr. Manga Kodali, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881635118
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Louisiana State University School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Manga Kodali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kodali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kodali has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kodali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kodali works at Deaconess Chancellor Center for Oncology in Newburgh, IN. View the full address on Dr. Kodali’s profile.

    Dr. Kodali has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kodali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kodali. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kodali.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kodali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kodali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Manga Kodali, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.