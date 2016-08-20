Overview

Dr. Manga Kodali, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Newburgh, IN. They graduated from University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Deaconess Gibson Hospital, Deaconess Henderson Hospital, Deaconess Hospital, Deaconess Union County Hospital, Ferrell Hospital and Wabash General Hospital.



Dr. Kodali works at Deaconess Chancellor Center for Oncology in Newburgh, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.