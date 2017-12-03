See All Dermatologists in Fayetteville, NC
Dr. Manfred Rothstein, MD

Dermatology
2.5 (26)
Call for new patient details
48 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Manfred Rothstein, MD is a Dermatologist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital.

Dr. Rothstein works at Cape Fear Family Medical Care in Fayetteville, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cape Fear Family Medical Care PA
    405 Owen Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 323-3183
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Rothstein Office
    1308 Medical Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 323-2227

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Fear Valley Medical Center
  • Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Actinic Keratosis
Granuloma of Skin
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Actinic Keratosis
Granuloma of Skin
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion

Treatment frequency



Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Dec 03, 2017
    I've been going to Dr. Rothstein for close to 30 years and wouldn't hesitate to recommend him to others. He's my go-to guy for anything skin related.
    Rick Lewis in Fayetteville, NC — Dec 03, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Manfred Rothstein, MD
    About Dr. Manfred Rothstein, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629158142
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Duke University Hospital
    Internship
    • MC Va
    Medical Education
    • Duke U, School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rothstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rothstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rothstein works at Cape Fear Family Medical Care in Fayetteville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Rothstein’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Rothstein. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rothstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rothstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rothstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

