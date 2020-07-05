Dr. Manfred Onwuaso Obi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Onwuaso Obi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manfred Onwuaso Obi, MD
Overview
Dr. Manfred Onwuaso Obi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Union, NJ.
Dr. Onwuaso Obi works at
Locations
Access Psychiatric and Behavioral Services.1235 Morris Ave Ste 1, Union, NJ 07083 Directions (908) 258-7759
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have read the aforementioned reviews. I am currently a new patient. It has been thus far a positive experience. My grandson (6 y/o) is under his care. I am a professional retired person and would like to think I am able to discern some things regarding seeking productive services . Dr. Obi appears to know his craft and do it well. He appears to be genuinely concern about his patience(s). He quickly acknowledged my grandson was on meds to strong for his little body. WOW this was impressive to say the least. Please know finding the" right fit/professional service", is major on our part. Like anything else we must do the work and research or switch doctors. This is what I did...just saying. It is doesn't work move on. I rate services 1-10 with 10 being the highest # 11 :-). Hope this is helpful.
About Dr. Manfred Onwuaso Obi, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1467634360
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Onwuaso Obi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Onwuaso Obi accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Onwuaso Obi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Onwuaso Obi has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Onwuaso Obi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Onwuaso Obi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Onwuaso Obi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Onwuaso Obi, there are benefits to both methods.