Dr. Manfred Mueller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Manfred Mueller, MD is a Pulmonologist in Greenwood, IN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Decatur County Memorial Hospital and Franciscan Health Indianapolis.
They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 701 E County Line Rd, Greenwood, IN 46143 Directions (317) 885-2334
Hospital Affiliations
- Decatur County Memorial Hospital
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Patient of Dr. Mueller for almost 15 years. His vast knowledge is great. I would highly recommend him to family and friends.
About Dr. Manfred Mueller, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1174503650
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mueller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mueller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mueller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mueller has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mueller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Mueller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mueller.
