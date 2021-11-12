Overview

Dr. Manfred Mueller, MD is a Pulmonologist in Greenwood, IN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Decatur County Memorial Hospital and Franciscan Health Indianapolis.



They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.