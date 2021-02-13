Overview

Dr. Manfred Chiang, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Waukesha, WI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus.



Dr. Chiang works at Ascension Medical Group - Bariatric Institute of Wisconsin in Waukesha, WI with other offices in Brookfield, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.