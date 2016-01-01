Dr. Fine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manette Fine, DO
Overview
Dr. Manette Fine, DO is an Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.
Locations
Doctor in the House2027 Queen Anne Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Manette Fine, DO
- Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1194769034
Education & Certifications
- Fox Chase Cancer Center
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Family Practice/OMT
Frequently Asked Questions
