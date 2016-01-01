See All Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors in Cherry Hill, NJ
Dr. Manette Fine, DO

Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy
5 (1)
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Manette Fine, DO is an Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.

Dr. Fine works at Doctor in the House in Cherry Hill, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Doctor in the House
    2027 Queen Anne Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Gait Abnormality
Chronic Pain
Arthritis
Gait Abnormality
Chronic Pain

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)

About Dr. Manette Fine, DO

  • Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy
Years of Experience
  • 38 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1194769034
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Fox Chase Cancer Center
Residency
  • WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
Medical Education
  • Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Family Practice/OMT
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Fine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Fine works at Doctor in the House in Cherry Hill, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Fine’s profile.

Dr. Fine has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fine.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

