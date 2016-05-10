Dr. Maneesh Verma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Verma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maneesh Verma, MD
Overview
Dr. Maneesh Verma, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They completed their fellowship with Tufts/New England Baptist Hospital
Dr. Verma works at
Locations
-
1
Bayshore Medical Center4000 Spencer Hwy, Pasadena, TX 77504 Directions (713) 359-2221
-
2
Multi-Specialty Clinic of HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast3801 Vista Rd Ste 360, Pasadena, TX 77504 Directions (713) 359-2221Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
- St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Verma?
very polite and answered any questions. And very likeable.
About Dr. Maneesh Verma, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1619194255
Education & Certifications
- Tufts/New England Baptist Hospital
- University Of Michigan Health System
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Verma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Verma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Verma works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Verma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Verma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Verma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Verma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.