Dr. Maneesh Patel, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (13)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Maneesh Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from MP Shah Med Coll, Jamnagar and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.

Dr. Patel works at MDVIP - Houston, Texas in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MDVIP - Houston, Texas
    11717 Highland Meadow Dr Ste 300, Houston, TX 77089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 985-5109

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Jul 16, 2019
    Dr. Patel has been my primary physician for over 17 years. He is very knowledgeable and cares about my health. We have developed a wonderful patient/physician relationship that I had not found with any other doctor.
    J. Rodriguez — Jul 16, 2019
    About Dr. Maneesh Patel, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 31 years of experience
    • English, Hindi
    • Male
    • 1750492088
    Education & Certifications

    • Raritan Bay Med Ctr
    • Raritan Bay Med Ctr
    • MP Shah Med Coll, Jamnagar
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
    • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
    • Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maneesh Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel works at MDVIP - Houston, Texas in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Patel’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

