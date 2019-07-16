Overview

Dr. Maneesh Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from MP Shah Med Coll, Jamnagar and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at MDVIP - Houston, Texas in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.