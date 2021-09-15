Dr. Mehan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maneesh Mehan, MD
Overview
Dr. Maneesh Mehan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They completed their fellowship with University of Iowa
Dr. Mehan works at
Locations
Mehan Ophthalmology Inc.1020 Woodman Dr Ste 200, Dayton, OH 45432 Directions (937) 258-4570
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I just had cataract surgery on both eyes and I can't say enough good things about Dr Mehan. He is a down to earth, gifted professional who genuinely cares about his patients well being and the same can be said of his entire staff. How many surgeons personally calls his patients after the surgery to check on their condition, Dr Mehan does just that. if you are looking for an Ophthalmologist look no further than Dr Mehan, you won't be disappointed.
About Dr. Maneesh Mehan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1386751949
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa
- Ophthalmology

