Overview

Dr. Maneesh Bawa, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego and Sharp Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Bawa works at Champaign Dental Group in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Back Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.