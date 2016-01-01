See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Maneesh Bansal, MD

Internal Medicine
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Maneesh Bansal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Los Angeles Community Hospital.

Dr. Bansal works at Bensal & Bakhoum MDS in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Mervat S. Bakhoum D.D.S.
    Mervat S. Bakhoum D.D.S.
    5540 N FIGUEROA ST, Los Angeles, CA 90042

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Los Angeles Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    About Dr. Maneesh Bansal, MD

    Internal Medicine
    17 years of experience
    English
    1063615102
    Education & Certifications

    CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
