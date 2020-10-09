Dr. Maneesh Ailawadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ailawadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maneesh Ailawadi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maneesh Ailawadi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in East Stroudsburg, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.
Locations
1
North Office100 Eaglesmere Cir, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301 Directions (484) 934-1070
2
Bethlehem Family Practice and Medical Center3400 Bath Pike Ste 203, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Directions
3
Allentown Office2200 Hamilton St, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (484) 934-1070
4
NorthWest281 N 12th St, Lehighton, PA 18235 Directions (484) 934-1070
5
Sachdev Orthopaedics LLC3729 Easton Nazareth Hwy, Easton, PA 18045 Directions (484) 934-1070
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Health Net
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
He is soo nice and very caring! thank you for doing my surgery!
About Dr. Maneesh Ailawadi, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
- Carnegie-Mellon U
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ailawadi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ailawadi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ailawadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Ailawadi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ailawadi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ailawadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ailawadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.