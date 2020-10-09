See All General Surgeons in East Stroudsburg, PA
Dr. Maneesh Ailawadi, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (37)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Maneesh Ailawadi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in East Stroudsburg, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.

Dr. Ailawadi works at Dedicated Dermatology in East Stroudsburg, PA with other offices in Bethlehem, PA, Allentown, PA, Lehighton, PA and Easton, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Office
    100 Eaglesmere Cir, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 934-1070
  2. 2
    Bethlehem Family Practice and Medical Center
    3400 Bath Pike Ste 203, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Allentown Office
    2200 Hamilton St, Allentown, PA 18104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 934-1070
  4. 4
    NorthWest
    281 N 12th St, Lehighton, PA 18235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 934-1070
  5. 5
    Sachdev Orthopaedics LLC
    3729 Easton Nazareth Hwy, Easton, PA 18045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 934-1070

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Health Net
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Maneesh Ailawadi, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1558315101
    Education & Certifications

    • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
    • Carnegie-Mellon U
    • General Surgery
