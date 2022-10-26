See All Dermatologists in McKinney, TX
Dr. Mandy Warthan, MD

Dermatology
4 (276)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mandy Warthan, MD is a Dermatologist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston.

Dr. Warthan works at Warthan Dermatology Center in McKinney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Warthan Dermatology Center
    5913 Virginia Pkwy Ste 300, McKinney, TX 75071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 542-4646

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 276 ratings
    Patient Ratings (276)
    5 Star
    (191)
    4 Star
    (15)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (11)
    1 Star
    (54)
    Oct 26, 2022
    Everyone in the office was very professional. When asked what something was it was explained very thoroughly.
    Oct 26, 2022
    About Dr. Mandy Warthan, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982737102
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ut Southwestern University Hospitals
    Residency
    • McG Health Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatopathology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mandy Warthan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Warthan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Warthan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Warthan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Warthan works at Warthan Dermatology Center in McKinney, TX. View the full address on Dr. Warthan’s profile.

    Dr. Warthan has seen patients for Dry Skin, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Warthan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    276 patients have reviewed Dr. Warthan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warthan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Warthan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Warthan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

