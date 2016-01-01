Overview

Dr. Mandy Wainscoat, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newington, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NEW ENGLAND COLLOF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Wainscoat works at VA Of Newington Healthcare System in Newington, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.