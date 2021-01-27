Dr. Mandy Greenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mandy Greenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mandy Greenberg, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Norwalk Hospital.
Dr. Greenberg works at
Locations
-
1
Surgical Breast Care148 East Ave Ste 2L, Norwalk, CT 06851 Directions (203) 846-8885
-
2
Connecticut Children's at Norwalk Hospital's Pediatric Development & Therapy Center761 Main Ave Ste 203, Norwalk, CT 06851 Directions (860) 545-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Norwalk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Connecticare
- Connecticomp
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- GENERAL
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MedRisk
- MultiPlan
- National Provider Network
- One Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Reviewco
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Greenberg?
Dr Greenberg just did surgery on me for the second time last week she is an excellent surgeon very kind and caring explains everything to you so you can understand I would recommend her anytime always felt I was in excellent care with her always look forward to my checkups with her wonderful person
About Dr. Mandy Greenberg, MD
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1043414436
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes Roosevelt Med Center
- Stamford Hospital
- St George's University
- University of California At Berkeley
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenberg works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.