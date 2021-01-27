See All General Surgeons in Norwalk, CT
Dr. Mandy Greenberg, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (17)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mandy Greenberg, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Norwalk Hospital.

Dr. Greenberg works at Western Connecticut Medical Group in Norwalk, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Surgical Breast Care
    148 East Ave Ste 2L, Norwalk, CT 06851 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 846-8885
  2. 2
    Connecticut Children's at Norwalk Hospital's Pediatric Development & Therapy Center
    761 Main Ave Ste 203, Norwalk, CT 06851 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 545-9000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Norwalk Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Mastectomy
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Mastectomy

Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Breast Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • Connecticare
    • Connecticomp
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • GENERAL
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MedRisk
    • MultiPlan
    • National Provider Network
    • One Health
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Reviewco
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Greenberg?

    Jan 27, 2021
    Dr Greenberg just did surgery on me for the second time last week she is an excellent surgeon very kind and caring explains everything to you so you can understand I would recommend her anytime always felt I was in excellent care with her always look forward to my checkups with her wonderful person
    Sharon Ruttenberg — Jan 27, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mandy Greenberg, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1043414436
    Education & Certifications

    • St Lukes Roosevelt Med Center
    • Stamford Hospital
    • St George's University
    • University of California At Berkeley
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mandy Greenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Greenberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Greenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Greenberg works at Western Connecticut Medical Group in Norwalk, CT. View the full address on Dr. Greenberg’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

