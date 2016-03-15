Dr. Mandi Kunen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kunen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mandi Kunen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Concord, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Lexington Eye Associates Inc300 Baker Ave Ste 210, Concord, MA 01742 Directions (978) 369-1310
Lexington Eye Associates Inc21 Worthen Rd, Lexington, MA 02421 Directions (781) 862-1620
Westford Valley Eye Care Inc160 Littleton Rd, Westford, MA 01886 Directions (978) 589-9919
Lexington Eye Associates - Optical534 Boston Post Rd, Sudbury, MA 01776 Directions (781) 676-6220
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
I would definitely recommend Dr. Kunen. She is very kind and thorough. She may seem a little reserved, but is an excellent doctor. She did cataract surgery on both of my eyes and she and her staff were excellent with follow-up. And the surgery went great! I can see ow!! At 20/20 now -- used to be 20/600.
- 35 years of experience
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Kunen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kunen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kunen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kunen has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kunen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kunen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kunen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kunen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kunen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.