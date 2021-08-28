Dr. Mandel Sher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mandel Sher, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mandel Sher, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Largo, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Adolescent Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern University Medical School and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.
Center For Cough11200 Seminole Blvd Ste 310, Largo, FL 33778 Directions (727) 397-8557Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
Top of his field, knowledgeable and insightful. My husband's issue was a horrible cough unrelated to smoking, occupational hazards, asthma or lung disease. It greatly disrupted his life. Dr Sher expertly cared for him and we were able to go back to a normal life.
- Allergy & Immunology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University of Michigan
- Boston Children's Hospital
- Duke University Med Center
- Northwestern University Medical School
- Northwestern University Chicago
- Adolescent Medicine, Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
