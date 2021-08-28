See All Allergists & Immunologists in Largo, FL
Dr. Mandel Sher, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.5 (76)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mandel Sher, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Largo, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Adolescent Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern University Medical School and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.

Dr. Sher works at Center For Cough in Largo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Nasopharyngitis, Asthma and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center For Cough
    11200 Seminole Blvd Ste 310, Largo, FL 33778 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 397-8557
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morton Plant Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nasopharyngitis
Asthma
Animal Allergies
Nasopharyngitis
Asthma
Animal Allergies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Allergy Immunology Care Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Asthma and Immunology Care Chevron Icon
Asthma Testing Chevron Icon
Asthma-Related Cough Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Bronchitis-Like Cough Chevron Icon
Chronic Cough Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cough Headache Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Exercise-Induced Asthma (EIA) Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Peanuts Chevron Icon
Gastresophageal Reflux-Related Chronic Cough Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
IgM Deficiency Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Nerve Palsy Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Paralysis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Spasm Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngopharyngeal Reflux Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Airway Difficulties Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Postinfectious Cough Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Cough Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Throat Disorders Chevron Icon
Transient Cough Chevron Icon
Xolair® Therapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 76 ratings
    Patient Ratings (76)
    5 Star
    (63)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Aug 28, 2021
    Top of his field, knowledgeable and insightful. My husband's issue was a horrible cough unrelated to smoking, occupational hazards, asthma or lung disease. It greatly disrupted his life. Dr Sher expertly cared for him and we were able to go back to a normal life.
    Amy C — Aug 28, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mandel Sher, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1386603108
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Michigan
    Residency
    • Boston Children's Hospital
    Internship
    • Duke University Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • Northwestern University Chicago
    Board Certifications
    • Adolescent Medicine, Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mandel Sher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sher has seen patients for Nasopharyngitis, Asthma and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    76 patients have reviewed Dr. Sher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

