Overview

Dr. Mandel Sher, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Largo, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Adolescent Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern University Medical School and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Sher works at Center For Cough in Largo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Nasopharyngitis, Asthma and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.