Dr. Mandeep Virk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Virk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mandeep Virk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mandeep Virk, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Rush University Medical Center
Dr. Virk works at
Locations
-
1
NYU Faculty Practice, New York, NY355 W 52nd St, New York, NY 10019 Directions (646) 754-2100
-
2
NYU Langone Orthopedic Center333 E 38th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (646) 356-9408
-
3
Midwest Orthopaedics At Rush LLC1611 W Harrison St Ste 400, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 432-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Virk?
Dr. Virk is a great surgeon. My shoulder was hurting and I found Dr. Virk on the NYU website. He sent me to PT and gave me injections in my shoulder which worked for a while. Then, all of the sudden, my shoulder got worse. He sent me for an MRI and saw that the ligaments were torn and I needed surgery. I decided that I'd have the surgery and wanted it right away. With the help of the doctor and his staff, they were able to schedule it right away. He is honest, caring, and very competent. As Dr. Virk said, it took about 4 months for a full recovery after hard work at PT twice a week. I'm doing great now and highly recommend Dr. Virk!
About Dr. Mandeep Virk, MD
- Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1760645089
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- University of Connecticut School Medicine
- University of Connecticut Health Center School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Virk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Virk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Virk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Virk works at
Dr. Virk has seen patients for Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Scapular Fracture and Adhesive Capsulitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Virk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Virk speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Virk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Virk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Virk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Virk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.