Dr. Mandeep Virk, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Rush University Medical Center



Dr. Virk works at NYU Faculty Practice, New York, NY in New York, NY with other offices in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Scapular Fracture and Adhesive Capsulitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.