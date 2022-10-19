See All Orthopedic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Mandeep Virk, MD

Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Mandeep Virk, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Rush University Medical Center

Dr. Virk works at NYU Faculty Practice, New York, NY in New York, NY with other offices in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Scapular Fracture and Adhesive Capsulitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    NYU Faculty Practice, New York, NY
    355 W 52nd St, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 754-2100
    NYU Langone Orthopedic Center
    333 E 38th St, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 356-9408
    Midwest Orthopaedics At Rush LLC
    1611 W Harrison St Ste 400, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 432-2300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Subacromial Bursitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 19, 2022
    Dr. Virk is a great surgeon. My shoulder was hurting and I found Dr. Virk on the NYU website. He sent me to PT and gave me injections in my shoulder which worked for a while. Then, all of the sudden, my shoulder got worse. He sent me for an MRI and saw that the ligaments were torn and I needed surgery. I decided that I'd have the surgery and wanted it right away. With the help of the doctor and his staff, they were able to schedule it right away. He is honest, caring, and very competent. As Dr. Virk said, it took about 4 months for a full recovery after hard work at PT twice a week. I'm doing great now and highly recommend Dr. Virk!
    Jayne Wexler — Oct 19, 2022
    About Dr. Mandeep Virk, MD

    • Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
    • English, Hindi and Punjabi
    • 1760645089
    Education & Certifications

    • Rush University Medical Center
    • University of Connecticut School Medicine
    • University of Connecticut Health Center School of Medicine
    • Orthopedic Surgery
