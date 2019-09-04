Dr. Mandeep Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mandeep Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mandeep Singh, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Durant and Texoma Medical Center.
Dr. Singh works at
Locations
Kidney Care Associates Llp600 E Taylor St Ste 103, Sherman, TX 75090 Directions (903) 357-5419
Hospital Affiliations
- Alliancehealth Durant
- Texoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was very impressed with his knowledge with all my circumstances and health problems and his value of treatments.
About Dr. Mandeep Singh, MD
- Nephrology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Punjabi
- 1689825614
Education & Certifications
- GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Nephrology
