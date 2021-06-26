Overview

Dr. Mandeep Sawhney, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital, Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton, Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham, Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Duodenal Polypectomy and Unexplained Weight Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.